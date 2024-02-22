Register
Search is on to find four young ambassadors to represent Warwick at this year's Eurocamp

The four chosen ambassadors will travel to Verden for Eurocamp 2024.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 12:58 GMT
Organised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find the four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick in Verden for Eurocamp 2024. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilOrganised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find the four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick in Verden for Eurocamp 2024. Photo by Warwick Town Council
The search is on to find four young ambassadors to represent Warwick at this year's Eurocamp event.

Verden in Germany has been named as this year’s international destination for EuroCamp 2024, an annual initiative that brings together 20 young people from Warwick and its European twin and friendship towns for two weeks.

The participants of Eurocamp 2023, which was held in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilThe participants of Eurocamp 2023, which was held in Warwick. Photo by Warwick Town Council
EuroCamp 2024 will run for two weeks from July 20 to August 2.

Organised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find the four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick.

The four will become ambassadors for Warwick and will travel to Verden for Eurocamp 2024.

This opportunity allows the ambassadors to learn key skills, while completing a variety of community working and gaining experience for CVs or a UCAS application.

Organised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find the four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick in Verden for Eurocamp 2024. Photo by Warwick Town CouncilOrganised by Warwick Town Council and its twin towns, applications are now open to find the four young people, aged between 16 and 21, to represent Warwick in Verden for Eurocamp 2024. Photo by Warwick Town Council
During these two weeks the group will work on improving the fitness equipment in the Verden City forest.

Eurocamp will be managed by a professional youth worker, supported by a project team.

This project is fully funded via Warwick Town Council and the twin towns, and the council says there will be no costs for the ambassadors (apart from spending money).

Eurocamp 2024 will be made up of participants from Saumur, Verden, Formigine, Havelberg and Warwick.

To take part in EuroCamp 2024, applicants must live in Warwick with a CV34 postcode.

Application forms to participate are now available from the Town Council via the website at: www.warwicktowncouncil.org.uk/eurocamp, by emailing: [email protected], or by calling 01926 411694.

The closing date for applications is April 8.

