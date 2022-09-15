Search is underway to find missing 16-year-old boy from Rugby

Police are appealing for help to find missing 16-year-old Taylor Kessna from Rugby.

Taylor is described as being 6ft 1in tall and of slim build. He has short dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt with a ‘Los Angeles’ logo on it, black tracksuit bottoms with a blue stripe down the legs.

He may have travelled to Bournemouth, Uxbridge or Rochester.