Second allotment site in Warwick is set to be run by tenants

Alan Will and David Corsi of Canalside Allotment Society and Cllr Noel Butler Chair of the allotments committee on Warwick Town Council. Photo supplied

A second Warwick allotment site is set to be run by tenants.

The Canalside site in Warwick will be managed by the tenants from January 1, 2022 and will operate as a society known as the Canalside Allotment Site (CAS).

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second of Warwick Town Council’s four sites to move to self-management.

A team of plot holders will be helping with the running of the association.

For the last year Cllr Noel Butler, chair of the Warwick Town Council's allotment committee, has been holding discussions with a group of allotment tenants from the Canalside Allotment Site and the lease was signed on December 16 by Alan Will and David Corsi on behalf of CAS and Cllr Noel Butler.

According to the council, devolved management works well with sustained commitment from an association and individual plot holders and can bring many benefits - the association can raise funds for site improvement, be open to new members and new ideas and encourage the wider community with open days and activities.

The first site to form an association, the Percy Estate Allotment Society (PEAS) reported on the success of their first year as an association at the council’s AGM held on November 29 at the Court House in Jury Street.

At a recent town council allotments committee meeting, it was reported that a discount in rent over a three-year period will be granted to allow CAS to build up a reserve.

Membership of the National Allotment Society also gives access to affordable Public Liability Insurance and other benefits.

A spokesperson from CAS said: "The CAS committee are happy to have worked so closely with Warwick Town Council to facilitate our taking control of the site.