'Second largest drop-off point in UK' for donations to Ukraine is being set up in Leamington

Two leading lights in Leamington's efforts to support victims of the war in Ukraine have joined forces to open a massive warehouse in the town which, they say, will be the second largest of its type in the UK.

The Polish Centre in High Street launched its appeal for donations of humanitarian items last week and organisers were "overwhelmed" with the response.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre was so inundated with donations that it needed a larger drop-of point and Simon Jones, of the Army Surplus shop in Harbury Lane, which has also been collecting items, arranged for the temporary use of the empty 1,900 square metre warehouse, for both to use for free.

Natalia Loboda and Simon Jones of Harbury Lane Army Surplus in Leamington with the donated items made by pupils, parents and staff at Our Lady and St Theresa's Roman Catholic School in Cubbington at the new warehouse being set up as a drop-off and pick-up point to help the victims of the war in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

The site will be up and running and ready to take more donations of humanitarian items very soon.

The Army Surplus shop is still taking donations, with tinned and dry food being the items most needed at present.

Dawid Kozlowski, one of the organisers, said more information would be posted on the Polish Centre's Facebook page in the coming days.

Donations of clothing are not currently being accepted.

Natalia Loboda of Harbury Lane Army Surplus in Leamington with the donated items made by pupils, parents and staff at Our Lady and St Theresa's Roman Catholic School in Cubbington at the new warehouse being set up as a drop-off and pick-up point to help the victims of the war in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

Dawid said: "I hope we can fully open the drop off point one day next week.

"This will be the second largest warehouse in the UK that will ship goods directly to Ukraine, Poland and Romania to help Ukrainian people."

The warehouse needs donations of empty and clean cardboard boxes.

Dawid added: "We will need lot of them."

The new warehouse in Harbury Lane, Leamington, which is being set up as a drop-off and pick-up point to help the victims of the war in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

This week, the Army Surplus shop, which is located next to the warehouse, received a large amount of items donated by pupils, parents and staff at Our Lady and St Theresa's Catholic Primary School in Cubbington.

The appeal was made across the school by site manager John Turpin and the items were delivered by parent Cassie Hill.

Donations dropped at the warehouse will be taken regularly to the Polish and Romanian borders with Ukraine to help refugees.

Residents of Highcroft Crescent, Leamington, have also shown their support for Ukraine by putting drawings of Ukrainian flags in their windows.

The new warehouse in Harbury Lane, Leamington, which is being set up as a drop-off and pick-up point to help the victims of the war in Ukraine and Ukrainian refugees.

More than 30 houses in the road have done this.

Organiser and resident George Sayell said: "I made one of the flags myself and then thought it would be nice if more people could do the same so I got a 'production line' going.

"Most people here were delighted to do it.

"It's just a little gesture of support for Ukraine to let the people there and the refugees know we are thinking of them."

Leamington FC will be holding a collection to support Ukranian people during half-time at its home game on Saturday.

To speak to Simon at the store call 07931 644617.

Residents of Highcroft Crescent, Leamington, have also shown their support for Ukraine by putting drawings of Ukrainian flags in their windows