'Secret protocol' between police and Warwickshire Hunt will be replaced by new public 'code of behaviour'

The 'secret protocol' between the police and Warwickshire Hunt will be replaced by a new 'code of behaviour' - which will be made public.

Warwickshire Police have come under fire in recent months after they dropped a proposed road safety order against the hunt and instead signed a private protocol with Warwickshire Hunt which was never made public.

But this week, the force says the protocol - which is due to come to an end - will be replaced public 'code of behaviour'.

The protocol was brought in after concerns of road safety.

A spokesperson for Warwickshire Police said: "The protocol that was in place with the Warwickshire Hunt for the 2023/24 season to address road safety concerns has now concluded.

"Before the start of the 2024/25 season, we will publish a public code of behaviour setting out the expectations on anyone taking part in trail hunting activities in the county and to ensure we keep all members of our communities safe.

"We will continue to balance the rights of residents, those who wish to legally trail hunt and those who wish to legally protest.

"We look forward to working positively with all interested parties during the 2024/25 season."

The police also said they received four reports of crimimal offences against Warwickshire Hunt.

"One of these is now with the Crown Prosecution Service for a charging decision and the other three are minor offences with the investigations due to conclude in the next few weeks," said the police.

The added: "During the 2023/24 hunt season we have been engaging with all parties involved and recorded all reported incidents. While some of these reports submitted have contained video evidence, often this has been short or edited clips which creates difficulties in using these for evidential purposes.

"Some of the reports were from Warwickshire residents, however in many cases the reports were from people outside the county who were not directly affected by the activity, or the incidents did not occur within Warwickshire."