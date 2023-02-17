Section of road at 'dangerous junction' in Kenilworth town centre is to remain closed

A section of road in Kenilworth town centre is to remain closed to motorists following the success of a temporary scheme aimed at reducing collisions and near misses at a dangerous junction.

Vehicles were banned from travelling along a short section of Station Road at its junction with Warwick Road from November 2021. That temporary restriction is due to end in May but Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, Cllr Wallace Redford (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton) made the closure permanent today (Friday).

A consultation period led to letters both in favour and against the scheme which has the backing of Kenilworth Town Council who funded large wooden planters for the area.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A report outlining the plans said: “The experimental scheme prohibited the misuse of the right turn ban at the junction of Station Road and Warwick Road, which was widely ignored by motorists. Additionally, the closure created a pedestrianised area for local businesses to utilise this space, creating a small pedestrian parklet. The scheme has successfully reduced the number of near misses and collisions at this junction due to it being closed, and does not cause an adverse environmental impact on traffic around the area.

Vehicles were banned from travelling along a short section of Station Road at its junction with Warwick Road from November 2021. That temporary restriction is due to end in May but Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, Cllr Wallace Redford (Con, Cubbington and Leek Wootton) made the closure permanent today (Friday).

“Warwickshire County Council is satisfied that the experiment was successful. In the experimental closure period, it monitored the traffic flow under normal, post Covid conditions, and monitored the effect the closure had on this traffic.

“Naturally, as a road has been closed, traffic has been displaced to surrounding roads, including Abbey End, so whilst traffic using this road has increased, WCC have not reported any significant impacts on this road. If the permanent closure of the road is approved, a full safety assessment will take place on surrounding roads and any engineering measures installed as appropriate.”

Advertisement

Advertisement