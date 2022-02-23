See inside this amazing Leamington house shortlisted for regional architect award

The one-bed property, which is on Mill Street was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects. Photo by Tom Bird

A home in Leamington has been shortlisted for a regional architect award.

The one-bed property, which is in Mill Street, was designed by Michael Kendrick Architects - also based in Leamington.

It has been built on a small plot in a Conservation Area and the design has been inspired by coach houses in the town.

Mill Street is one of the seven projects that been shortlisted in the 2022 RIBA West Midlands Awards.

All shortlisted projects will be assessed by a regional jury, and the winning projects will be announced later this spring.

A spokesperson from Michael Kendrick Architects said: "We are delighted and honoured that Mill Lodge has been shortlisted, alongside some fantastic other buildings, and are looking forward to the winners being announced."

Regional Award winners are considered for several RIBA Special Awards including the RIBA Sustainability Award sponsored by Michelmersh and the RIBA Building of the Year sponsored by Taylor Maxwell.

Regional Award winners will be considered for a RIBA National Award in recognition of their architectural excellence, the results of which will be announced in the summer.

The shortlist for the RIBA Stirling Prize for the best building of the year will then be drawn from the RIBA National Award-winning projects, and the Stirling Prize winner will be announced in October.

