Seized! More motorists in Rugby say goodbye to untaxed vehicles

Rugby Town East Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out targeting illegally parked cars
Lucie Green
Published 25th Mar 2024, 10:41 GMT
Police have hit the streets to seize more untaxed vehicles in Rugby.

Rugby Town East Safer Neighbourhood Team have been out targeting cars illegally parked on the public highway.

In 2021 there was an estimated £119 million of potential revenue lost due to vehicle excise duty evasion.