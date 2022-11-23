Send us your Christmas artwork and be in with a chance of winning shopping vouchers

With Christmas fast approaching, now is the time to think about those festive presents and put pen to paper to win some shopping vouchers in our annual yuletide competition.

Ellie Wall, Last year's winner of our Christmas card competitio,n receives her £100 prize from Blythe Liggins senior partner David Lester.

The Courier and Weekly News has again teamed up with Blythe Liggins Solicitors in Leamington to launch the art competition, which this year will have the theme ‘What Christmas means to me’.

All you need do to be in with a chance of winning is to draw a scene capturing what the festive season means to you and email it to the Courier with the title ‘Blythe Liggins Christmas art competition’.

In the run up to Christmas, we will be publish some of the entries in print and share them online and via our Facebook page. Judging will take place in mid-December with the winners announced after Christmas, so there’s still plenty of time to use your vouchers in the January sales!

There are three age categories – 8 to 11 years, 12 to 15 years and anyone aged over 16, including adults – with two prizes in each category: a first prize of £50 worth of shopping vouchers and £20 voucher for the runner-up. Drawings can be in any medium on A3, A4 or A5.

David Lester, senior partner at Blythe Liggins, said: “We’ve always enjoyed taking part in the festive competition with the Courier and Weekly News and this year is no different. We hope it gives everyone a chance to unleash their creative side and we’re looking forward to seeing the results.

“We’ll be inviting the winning artists into our office in January to collect their prizes. In the meantime, our message to Courier readers is simple – pick up your pens and get creative!”

Courier and Weekly News editor Phil Hibble said: "We are delighted once again to launch the Christmas art competition - it wouldn't be Christmas without it!

"We can't wait to see your creative designs - good luck!."

You can email your entries to [email protected] or [email protected] - remember, they must be titled ‘Blythe Liggins Christmas art competition’.