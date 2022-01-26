Senior firefighter who served in Rugby retires after nearly 40 years of saving lives

Steve (right) is presented with a certificate to mark his 39 years of service.

A senior firefighter who worked across the county, including in Rugby, has retired after 39 years of lifesaving work.

Steve Sweet, affectionately nicknamed ‘Sugar’ by his colleagues, first joined Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service as an on-call firefighter stationed at Atherstone Fire Station.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alongside his on-call firefighting, he worked as a miner and then delivery driver.

Steve then transferred to wholetime fire fighting and served at Nuneaton and Rugby fire stations across his career.

Whether on duty or off duty, Steve has dedicated much of his life to protecting others. While out walking his dog's one day Steve saved a man from drowning.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Assistant Chief Fire Officer, Barnaby Briggs, said: “Steve was a strong, dependable firefighter and a steady presence at operational incidents.

"I know he will be missed by everyone here at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Rugby Fire Station and everyone that has worked alongside him across the last 39 years.”

Councillor Andy Crump, Warwickshire County Council's portfolio holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, said: “I am very grateful for Steve’s service to the county and its residents. I hope he will be able to enjoy his retirement to the utmost and will look back on his firefighting years with pride.”