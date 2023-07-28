Register
Senior Tibetan lama will be visiting Barford to share some ancient Buddhist teachings

The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about Buddhism.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:36 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 10:37 BST

One of the most revered Tibetan lamas is due to visit Barford later this year to share ancient Buddhist teachings.

His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche will be running a three-day Buddhist seminar at Barford Village Hall, in Church Street, from Friday September 15 to Sunday September 17.

One of the most revered Tibetan lamas is due to visit Barford to share ancient Buddhist teachings. His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche will be holding a three-day seminar. Photo suppliedOne of the most revered Tibetan lamas is due to visit Barford to share ancient Buddhist teachings. His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche will be holding a three-day seminar. Photo supplied
And while many in the audience will be long-term students of Dzogchen Rinpoche, the event is open to members of the public who may never have encountered Buddhism before.

Dzogchen Rinpoche said: “This tricky mind has been fooling us for so long.

"We see it as our greatest friend and let it dominate everything we do.

"When we learn to rest the mind, our pure awareness, or true nature of mind, will arise and we will be led by wisdom rather than the deceptions of the mind.”

Tickets for the three-day event are available in advance.

To book email: [email protected] or call 07769 603989.

