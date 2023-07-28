The event is open to anyone who wants to learn more about Buddhism.

One of the most revered Tibetan lamas is due to visit Barford later this year to share ancient Buddhist teachings.

His Eminence the 7th Dzogchen Rinpoche will be running a three-day Buddhist seminar at Barford Village Hall, in Church Street, from Friday September 15 to Sunday September 17.

And while many in the audience will be long-term students of Dzogchen Rinpoche, the event is open to members of the public who may never have encountered Buddhism before.

Dzogchen Rinpoche said: “This tricky mind has been fooling us for so long.

"We see it as our greatest friend and let it dominate everything we do.

"When we learn to rest the mind, our pure awareness, or true nature of mind, will arise and we will be led by wisdom rather than the deceptions of the mind.”

Tickets for the three-day event are available in advance.

