The talks will be held at the museum and on Zoom.

The series of talks have been organised by the Friends of the Fusiliers Museum group and will be held in the Brandwood Room at the museum in Jury Street and on Zoom.

A series of talks have been organised for the year to help raise money in support of a museum in Warwick.

The talks have been organised by the Friends of the Fusiliers Museum group and will be held in the Brandwood Room at the museum in Jury Street and on Zoom.

For those wanting a Zoom invite, email: friends.fusiliermuseumwarwick@gmail two weeks before the event.

All talks begin at 2pm and last around an hour and are free for Friends members. Other attendees are asked to consider making a donation, which the Friends say is usually £6.

Donations can be made at: https://fusiliermuseumwarwick.com/

Here is the current schedule: