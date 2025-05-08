'Serious concerns' raised over pigeon droppings under railway bridges in Leamington and Warwick

Cllr Will Roberts highlights the pigeon problem at the bridge over the junction of Bath Street, High Street and Clemens Street. Photo by Warwick District Council

‘Serious concerns’ have been raised by Warwick District Council over the level of pigeon droppings under railway bridges across Leamington and Warwick.

Warwick District Council is now requesting urgent assistance from Network Rail to help counter rising problems caused by pigeons nesting under the many railway bridges.

In a letter sent to to Network Rail, who owns, operates and maintains the 13 bridges across the district, the council highlighted serious concerns about four locations.

At these locations birds have been gathering underneath the archways which has then led to the footpaths and handrails being heavily coated in droppings, despite the council’s ongoing cleaning regime.

The council has urged Network Rail to step-up the prevention measures it has in place at Lower Avenue and Clemens Street/High Street in Leamington and Emscote Road and Coventry Road in Warwick, where the council says the management of the situation is now ineffective.

Cllr Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “The problems arising from pigeons roosting under our railway bridges has been of serious concern for some time and has now reached a point where urgent action must be taken.

"It’s unsightly, as such a build-up of droppings is extremely off-putting for residents and visitors to our towns and it’s becoming a health and safety requirement that Network Rail needs to address.

“We will work alongside Network Rail to find a lasting solution, but as custodian of the railway bridges, we will need their full cooperation to make real progress here.”

Network Rail have been contacted for a comment.