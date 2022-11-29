The challenge involves problem solving which helps develop pupils’ reasoning skills.

Georgie Rea, Ding Fan, Theo Cowlishaw, Matilda Clarke, Alfred Cowell, Lucas Hobson and Georgina Skrypchuk

Seven pupils at Crackley Hall School in Kenilworth have been awarded Gold certificates in this year’s Primary Maths Challenge.

Crackley Hall had 20 Year 6 pupils and 17 Year 5 pupils take part in the challenge, which took place earlier in November.

Created and organised by The Mathematical Association, the maths challenge is a national competition aimed at pupils in Years 5 and 6.

It encourages enthusiasm, boosts confidence in mathematics and shows the different way questions can be asked.

The challenge involves problem solving which helps develop pupils’ reasoning skills.

Pupils Theo, Lucas, Georgie, Matilda, Georgina, Ding and Arthur received the Gold certificate.

Lots of pupils also received Silver and Bronze awards.

