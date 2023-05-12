Organisers are also encouraging people to come out and watch the races.

Several roads will be closed in Warwick town centre for the town races this weekend.

The Cycling GK Warwick Town Races will bring racing around the town on Sunday (May 14).

The event is organised by Warwick Lanterne Rouge and the day will kick off at 9.30am with an official opening followed by a community ride. There will then be competitive races as well as community relay races.

Warwick town centre will be hosting the Warwick Town Races this weekend. Photo by Mike Baker

There still some free tickets available for the community ride but the sale on Eventbrite is due to end tomorrow (Saturday). There are also some tickets for the various relays available (these have a cost).

For tickets and more information about the community ride go to: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/warwick-community-bike-ride-tickets-59621421175

The organisers are also encouraging residents and visitors to come out on the day to watch the races.

CJ's Events Warwickshire will be sorting the road closures for this event.

The following roads will be closed on Sunday between 7am and 8pm:

~ Puckerings Lane

~ Brook Street

~ Swan Street

~ New Street

~ Old Square

~ Northgate Street

~ Church Street

~ Barrack Street

~ Market Place

~ The Holloway

~ Market Street

~ Westgate Surface Car Park

There will be no vehicle access during the closures and residents within the impacted area will have been provided parking passes for external car parks by Warwick District Council.

Vehicles parked on the above roads during the closure times will be towed away by an external company and charges will apply for these to be released.

