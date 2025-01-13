‘Sham and whitewash': MP calls for independent inquiry into Warwickshire Police's handling of Warwickshire Hunt

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Warwick and Leamington's MP is calling for an independent inquiry into Warwickshire Police's handling of the Warwickshire Hunt.

This follows the publication of a review last week, which cleared the force of acting in an inproper or illegal manner when dealing with the hunt.

However, Matt Western MP said the review was a 'sham', 'whitewash' and 'not truly independent'.

Mr Western has long been campaigning for more scrutiny into the working relationship between Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire Hunt, following concerns around the so-called 'secret protocol' between them.

"We deserve a truly independent review," said the MP, who has asked the Home Office to look into the matter.

"It was a whitewash and not truly independent. This is not a closed case."

The issue of the protocol - which is now obsolete - started back in December 2022, when Warwickshire Police issued a Community Protection Notice (CPN) to the Warwickshire Hunt for anti-social behaviour and disregard for road safety.

This was due to be appealed by Warwickshire Hunt but a protocol to address road safety matters was agreed prior to that being heard. It meant the CPN was dropped, which caused anger among some communities and hunt protesters, especially as the new protocol was not made public at the time.

It became known as the ‘secret protocol’ and campaigners – including Mr Western – asked for its contents to be made public. This request was rejected on many occasions - but after last week's review, Warwickshire Police's new Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith published the protocol in full for the first time.

Chief Constable Franklin-Smith said: “The now obsolete civil protocol has been the subject of much confusion, and some have claimed it to be a ‘secret deal’. This is not the case, and the independent review explains why."

"There absolutely has to be an independent inquiry into the force and this issue," said Mr Western.

"The public are asking me to look into this and that is what I am doing."

The independent review was conducted by David Peet, a former chief executive at the offices of police and crime commissioners (OPCCs) in Leicestershire, Derbyshire and Northamptonshire, who was asked by Warwickshire's Police and Crime Commissioner, Philip Seccombe, to independently review the force’s response to alleged anti-social behaviour, road safety and crime in relation to Warwickshire Hunt.

He concluded: “Clear operational independence was maintained throughout, with all decisions made by Warwickshire Police personnel at an appropriate level." Hunt protesters had suggested that the PCC Philip Seccombe’s membership of Countryside Alliance was a ‘conflict of interest’, given the group’s support of hunt organisations.

But Mr Peet said he is satisfied that the PCC had no influence or involvement with decisions made in regards to Warwickshire Hunt.

Chief Constable Franklin-Smith added: “Warwickshire Police will operate without fear or favour, and I have previously said publicly that we will not always get things right. However, we will learn from our mistakes, and we will be relentless in our pursuit to continually improve."

A spokesperson for the Warwickshire Hunt said: "The review confirms that the Warwickshire Hunt has acted appropriately, and members of the public can be assured that the hunt will continue to work with the police for the benefit of local communities while conducting their lawful hunting activities."