Sheep helping to manage meadow at Kenilworth's Abbey Fields

The sheep grazing in the paddock at Abbey Fields. Photo by Warwick District Council

A flock of sheep are currently helping to manage a meadow at the Abbey Fields in Kenilworth.

The sheep, which have come from a nearby farm, have recently been spotted grazing in the paddock at the Abbey Fields.

Warwick District Council said this plays an key role in helping to maintain the site.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “The Lleyn/Texel cross sheep are from East Chase Farm in Kenilworth, and are an important part of managing the meadow inside the paddock.

“Once the hay has been cut, the sheep are brought in to graze which helps to manage this species rich meadow.

"The sheep tread wildflower seeds into the ground so they will germinate, and they also eat much of the grass and other faster growing plants to give the wildflowers space and time to thrive.

“And when they lie down to chew the cud, they have a fantastic view of Kenilworth Castle.”