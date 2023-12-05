Shine a light for the Myton Hospices in Leamington and Whitnash fundraising campaign

Donations to the Leamington Spa Rotary Club’s Trees of Light campaign this year will help Myton Hospices’ patients like Andrea Ricardo and their families.

In early 2017 Andrea was admitted to the charity’s Warwick hospice after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour in September 2016.

Her son James said: “Mum had moved from Coventry hospital, to Warwick hospital, and then Warwick Myton Hospice.

Andrea Ricardo. Picture supplied.

Having a place to act like a centre really helped. When the staff mentioned the family accommodation we just expected a room with a bed. When they opened the door we nearly fell over.

"It was absolutely gorgeous. It really helped us to feel comfortable.”

Spending six weeks in the Warwick hospice’s inpatient unit, Andrea died on March 28 2017 – six months after her diagnosis.

The Leamington and Whitnash Trees of Light.

Her family accessed counselling through Myton.

James said: ““It didn’t feel like counselling - it was like having a chat with a friend, but a neutral body where we were free to talk about absolutely anything.

"It was good that we weren’t bottling up our emotions.”

“I have nothing but praise for everyone at Myton.

"They made us all feel so special.

"They understand that the family are an extension of the patient.

"Prior to mum’s diagnosis, I knew Myton was a great local cause.

"It wasn’t until we had this first hand experience of how incredible it is.”

The Trees of Light Campaign was launched with the switch-ons of the giant trees outside St Margaret’s church in Whitnash and Leamington Town Hall in November.

For more information about the fundraising campaign visit https://shorturl.at/HKLX3https://shorturl.at/HKLX3

To donate and dedicate the name of a loved one, post the coupon attached to the printed version of this article to Kathryn Metcalfe, Trees of Light, The Myton Hospices, Myton Lane, Warwick CV34 6PX, or hand it in to the Visitor Information Desk at the Pump Rooms, or to the Whitnash Town Council offices at the Civic Centre Whitnash, by January 5.

Additional coupons can be found on display tables in the Royal Spa Centre, Town Hall, Pump Rooms, Blenz café and St Margaret’s church in Whitnash.