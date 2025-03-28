Shipston Beekeepers offer people a chance to 'bee involved' with special beekeeping course

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ever thought about becoming a beekeeper? Shipston Beekeepers are holding a special two-day course on looking after bees next month.

Hosted by the Shipston-on-Stour Beekeepers, the course will take place at Brailes Village Hall on Saturday, April 26, and Sunday, April 27.

The course is the perfect opportunity for people to learn how a honey bee colony works, what equipment you need and how to harvest honey.

The expert beekeepers will also show course attendees how to get started with their own bee hives.

People who attend the course will also be given a tour of the Shipston Beekeepers apiary to inspect their honey bee colonies.

A spokesperson for Shipston Beekeepers said: “Don’t worry – bee suits will be provided!

“By the end of the two-day course, you’ll know if you’d like to go further and start your own hive. And, if you do, the help won’t stop there.

“Every beekeeper needs advice, especially in the first year or two, and Shipston Beekeepers will be on hand at their monthly meetings – or at the end of a phone – to help you.”

The Shipston Beekeepers Association is a branch of the Warwickshire Beekeepers Association and holds monthly meetings for its 100 members at Cherington Village Hall.

Alongside holding training courses, the association exhibits honey at several local shows throughout the year.

The cost of the course is £95 for adults and £50 for children.

For more information on the two-day course, including how to register your attendance, visit:https://sbka.org.uk/

Or alternatively, email the secretary at [email protected]