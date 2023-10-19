Shipston taxi driver loses licence after refusing to take disabled passenger
and live on Freeview channel 276
Stratford-on- Avon District Council has revoked 69-year-old Mr Parker’s licence following a decision by the council’s licencing panel in March.
The driver had initially appealed the decision but withdrew his appeal before the hearing was due to be heard on October 9.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It comes after a complaint made in January from a member of the public in a mobility scooter, who said that Mr Parker refused to carry him in his Hackney Carriage vehicle whilst working in Stratford-upon-Avon town centre.
Cllr Lorraine Grocott, environmental and neighbourhood services portfolio at the district council, said: “Under the Equality Act 2010, licenced taxi drivers using accessible vehicles must not discriminate against disabled passengers, and they should also give them assistance when required.
“Actions such as these are inexcusable and certainly not the high standard that we expect from our licenced drivers, who all undergo disability awareness training to ensure they are aware of their legal obligation.”
Mr Parker is no longer a licenced driver with Stratford-on-Avon District Council and has been ordered to pay costs of £3,696 to the district council.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Cllr Chris Mills, licencing panel chairman, said: "We have a duty to ensure all taxi drivers in Stratford district comply with the terms and conditions of our licencing policy, which places paramount importance on the safety of the public."Taxi drivers hold a position of trust and have a duty of care, and when drivers fail in this duty, we have no hesitation in revoking their licence."