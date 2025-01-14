Shocked Warwickshire family find their car windscreen smashed - by a meteorite

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A shocked Warwickshire family found their car windscreen had been smashed – by a meterorite.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Butler, 55, and his family were watching TV at home when they heard a loud bang outside.

They dismissed the noise as fireworks being set off on Boxing Day night and went to bed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The next morning, Paul went outside his home in Stratford-upon-Avon, and noticed his parents’ car windscreen was shattered.

Paul Butler and his son Nathan with suspected meteorite rock

His son Nathan, 12, discovered a small black shiny rock measuring around 2cm in length near the car which didn’t match with any other stones.

The eagle-eyed schoolboy put a magnet next to the rock which revealed it was magnetised which is a tell-tale sign the stone came from outer space.

Online research revealed it was most likely to be a piece of meteorite which plummeted to earth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nathan plans to take the space rock into Myton School in Warwick where he attends, to show it to his classmates.

Paul Butler and his son Nathan with suspected meteorite rock - and the damage to the windscreen.

Nathan said: “I was looking around on the ground near the car and right by the front wheel was a black rock that stood out from all the others.

“I wondered if it could possibly be a meteorite but wasn’t sure until we used a magnet and researched it online.”

Paul, who runs a firm providing forensic science equipment, added: “It had a strange shape and looked like it had been burned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After Nathan tested it with a magnet we looked online and it looks like it was meteorite.

“It is the only logical explanation for what caused the damage because it wasn’t there when my dad drove into the driveway.

“It must have happened on the driveway. The glass was inside the car and was covering the dashboard and driver’s seat.

“The impact looks like it splintered the glass and made a fair bit of damage but it’s very lucky no one was inside at the time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul’s parents Graham and June were forced to drive their Toyota to a nearby garage where they had to explain the billion-to-one cause of the damage.

Paul added: “We found out it was about a billion-to-one chance of a meteorite hitting the car in our driveway so we’ve started buying lottery tickets.”