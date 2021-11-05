Shop opens for Poppy Appeal launch in Leamington

Shoppers in Leamington can support the Royal British Legion's annual Poppy Appeal by buying items from a new pop-up shop opened in the town centre.

The Poppy Shop, at the former Topshop unit in the lower part of the Royal Priors shopping centre, was opened on Saturday October 30 by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen. It will be open until Saturday November 13.

It stocks a variety of poppy and remembrance related items to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.

Picturs at the launch of the Poppy Shop in Leamington at Stan Sabin - Vice Chair Leamington Branch RBL, Paul Eaves - Standard Bearer Leamington Branch RBL, Matt Western - MP, Mayor of Leamington Cllr Susan Rasmussen, Pat Edgington - Poppy appeal organiser and Rodger Gardiner - Chair Leamington Branch RBL.

A small remembrance service will take place at the war memorial in Leamington town centre on Thursday November 11 from 10.50am.