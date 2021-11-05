Shop opens for Poppy Appeal launch in Leamington

Shoppers in Leamington can support the Royal British Legion's annual Poppy Appeal by buying items from a new pop-up shop opened in the town centre.
The Poppy Shop, at the former Topshop unit in the lower part of the Royal Priors shopping centre, was opened on Saturday October 30 by Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western and Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen. It will be open until Saturday November 13.
It stocks a variety of poppy and remembrance related items to raise funds for the Royal British Legion.
A small remembrance service will take place at the war memorial in Leamington town centre on Thursday November 11 from 10.50am.