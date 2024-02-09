Shop owner fined more than £25,000 after rat and mouse infestation was found at Leamington convenience store

Photos of the rat and mouse infestation at the Nishan Cash & Carry in Leamington. Pictures supplied by Warwick District Council.

A Leamington shop owner has been fined and charged more than £25,000 after a rat and mouse infestation was found at his convenience store in the town.

Sinnavan Rasathurai, of Nishan Cash & Carry in Southborough Terrace has admitted to nine hygiene offences, with which he had been charged following an inspection by Warwick District Council’s food safety team in January 2023

At the hearing on Tuesday (February 6) this week, Coventry Magistrates’ Court heard that persistent failure to take appropriate action to control the infestation had led to the shop being closed.

On sentencing, the magistrates agreed that Mr Rasathurai had shown a “flagrant disregard for his responsibilities”.

His company, Nishan Cash & Carry Ltd, was fined £14,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £2,000, with Rasathurai having been given credit for the early guilty plea.

In addition, in his own right as being responsible for the day to day running of the shop, Rasathurai was fined an additional £8,800 and a £2,000 victim surcharge.

Again, credit was given for his early guilty plea.

Full costs were awarded to Warwick District Council (WDC) and the bench thanked the authority for bringing the matter before them.

Councillor Jim Sinnott, WDC’s portfolio holder for communities and leisure, said: “We take this kind of offence very seriously. Food business operators who do not maintain safe and hygienic standards will be held to account for their actions.

"All decisions to prosecute will be taken in accordance with the Council’s Enforcement Policy, this policy recognises the central and local government concordat on good enforcement (Enforcement Concordat).

“This case successfully brought to court by council officers, highlights the need for food providers to ensure they maintain safe standards and make use of the various resources available to them. As part of our Regulator and Business Charter, the Council works hard to promote success in business whilst continuing to provide public protection.

