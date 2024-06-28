Should public have a say on 'radically' changed fire plans in Warwickshire?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A councillor's plea to reconsult the public on Warwickshire Fire & Rescue’s “radically” changed resourcing plans fell on deaf ears this week.

Councillor Sarah Boad (Lib Dem, Leamington North) told colleagues on the resources and fire & rescue overview and scrutiny committee that she was “disappointed” to receive no backing for a motion to gather the public’s thoughts for a second time on what has been a thorny issue.

How did we get to this point?

Warwickshire County Council ran a 13-week consultation on the fire service’s resourcing to risk model and received more than 1,200 responses. Work on gathering opinions included a series of public meetings attended by chief fire officer Ben Brook and Councillor Andy Crump, the county’s portfolio holder for fire & rescue and community safety (Con, Southam, Stockton & Napton).

The plan was to get rid of the current on-call system in favour of more fixed shifts to meet demand on the back of availability plummeting in recent years.

That has led to unpredictable and inconsistent levels of service and response times with the idea being to direct those resources towards a greater number of wholetime firefighters to work when demand is highest during the day.

There was a backlash and in response to the consultation, proposed part-time evening shifts were axed in favour of saving some of the on-call night cover in areas where service levels are more stable – Polesworth, Henley, Wellesbourne, Southam and Bidford.

Overall, the refreshed plan is set to deliver 14 fire appliances across the county in the day and 13 at night with resilience teams – a new name for what were termed surge teams in the previous plan – providing back-up when required on top of the five saved on-call teams.

It is anticipated the overall average response time from the first fire appliance will improve by almost a minute across the county, and while the average gets worse for some rural areas of North Warwickshire and the district of Stratford-on-Avon, the amendments are set to shave off more than a minute and a half compared with what was initially proposed for Stratford.

Nuneaton, Bedworth, Rugby, Warwick and Leamington are expected to benefit from improved response times.

The new plans will require an extra 30 firefighters and an added £556,000 of annual funding for the next three years, plus £600,000 on capital works to buildings and equipment, funding that the council has found from its reserves.

What was the response this week?

The scrutiny panel’s job was to run the rule over the new plans and make recommendations ahead of the cabinet – the panel of Conservative councillors in charge of major service areas – making the final decision. Leader Councillor Izzi Seccombe OBE (Stour & the Vale) and her deputy Councillor Peter Butlin (Admirals & Cawston) were present to hear what was said.

Members of the public and Susan Juned, the Liberal Democrat leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council, attended to express concerns, and members of the panel followed suit with much of the debate centring around location-specific issues.

Responses from Mr Brook broadly referred back to the overall picture and that his responsibility was to do what was best for the whole county. He also stated that while fire appliances may well be based at certain locations, day-to-day work meant they may be elsewhere when called upon anyway.

Cllr Crump advocated trusting the judgement of the professionals.

“The chief fire officer has asked for a certain level of resources and we are providing him with those resources,” he said.

“It is up to him how he deploys them, it is not for councillors to impinge on his operational independence.

“Ben is the expert, he is well known and he has brought forward these proposals after taking expert advice and looking at the data. He and his team have decided that those are the best locations for the pumps throughout Warwickshire.

“Let’s make sure we don’t impinge on his operational independence and make sure that we get the best result for Warwickshire’s residents, visitors and business people.”

Cllr Boad had queried a series of matters and came back in later, referring to Cllr Crump’s description of the plans being “radically different” to what was consulted on.

“I believe it is radically different,” she said.

“When I saw this on the screen 10 days ago I gasped because it is so, so different from what went out for consultation.

“I believe that we should go out to consult again because this is so radically different.”

Cllr Crump asked: “How much do we consult again?

“It has already been mentioned about our staff, how unsettling it is for them. Members of the public have come to many meetings and many of them have friends and relatives who work on call. They want some clarity and certainty about when these things are going to happen.

“If it is consulted on again, it will create more uncertainty. It is radically different because we have listened to what residents have told us, particularly around the cover in the south and particularly at night, not throwing the baby out with the bath water, looking at where on-call availability is really positive and strong. We have tried to incorporate that.

“We have listened and really responded. We have increased the cover, we have increased revenue funding for three years, we are improving the fire stations, the estate, to make them more fit for purpose. I don’t think there is much more we can consult on.”