Show celebrating all things good about the countryside comes to south Warwickshire village this Saturday

A show that celebrates all things good about the countryside will be coming to a south Warwickshire village this Saturday (August 5).

The annual Avon Dassett Country Show returns this year, from 12pm until 5pm in the field beside the village’s children's playground.

Entry to the show is free, but there will be buckets going around collecting for the show’s two chosen charities this year, Tommy's and Dogs For Good.

This year, new to the main ring is the Ceilidh Band, who will be encouraging visitors to have a go at dancing to a mix of Scottish, Irish, and English folk music.

This year's show will raise money for Banbury charity Dogs For Good as well as national charity Tommy's.

Alongside the music and dancing, there will be dog scent work demonstrations, K9 parkour, the Warwickshire hounds, alpacas, and, the always popular fun dog show, which starts at 1.45pm.

One of the organisers Bonnie Wise said: "This year we have 40 stalls with a variety of goods and services, pony rides, kids fair rides, the tea and cake tent, a burger van, a licenced bar, ice cream, and the grow and show Competition. There's also the bottle stall, tombola, and raffle tickets.

"Rain or shine, it's going to be a great day, so come along, help us raise as much money for charity as we can, and let's have some fun!"

Parking for the event is free, but visitors must use the allocated parking on the field so as not to block the surrounding village roads.