Sickness-stricken Leamington family share their tale of travel woe after being 'banned' from flight home

From left to right: Lauren, Bianca, David, Belle and William Perry in their hotel room in Lisbon where they were left stranded when they were banned from a flight back to England from Portugal because three of them were sick. Picture supplied.

A Leamington family have shared their tale of travel woe after three of them were struck down with sickness during a flight home.

Earlier this week, Leamington chef Bianca Rodrigues-Perry, who hosts the online Bia's Kitchen Show on Youtube, took to her Instagram page to share her family’s travel ordeal which they went through on their way back from a six-week visit to see family in her native Brazil.

She said she felt “extremely let down” by TAP Air Portugal, the airline on which they were flying.

Bianca said: “I don’t usually post about this kind of thing, but what we’ve experienced with TAP Air Portugal has been incredibly disappointing — not because things went wrong, but because no one stepped in to help when they clearly should have. “On our TAP flight, three members of my family — including my husband [David] and two of our children — became very unwell shortly after the in-flight meal.

Left: Bianca's daughter Belle tries to sleep on the airport floor in Lisbon where she and her family were left stranded. Right: Bianca's husband David was so ill that he had to be pushed around in a wheelchair. Pictures supplied.

"One after another, they started vomiting mid-flight. We were visibly distressed, and we asked for help — medical support, or anything to ease the situation — but no one offered assistance, not even basic care or a check-in.

“After landing in Portugal, we had a connecting TAP flight to London. At the gate, one of our daughters began vomiting again.

"TAP staff told us to take the “next flight,” which we assumed meant later that day.

"But after walking around the airport — carrying sick kids, stopping at toilets, trying to find someone to talk to — we discovered that ‘next flight’ actually meant the next day.

"No one informed us properly, and no one helped us navigate what to do next.

“Eventually, we managed to speak to a TAP representative and were told, ‘It’s not our fault you were sick’.

"We never said it was.

"We weren’t trying to place blame, illness happens, especially when traveling with children.

"It could’ve been a stomach bug or even something in the food, we don’t know.

"But what we do know is that when a family is clearly unwell, the focus shouldn’t be on whose fault it is it should be on how to help.

"There was no offer of medical assistance, no anti-sickness support, no hotel arrangement, no guidance, just ‘here’s your new flight for tomorrow, go find your own hotel, you’ll have to pay for it yourself’. “We’re now stuck in Portugal for an extra night, paying out of pocket for accommodation, managing two sick children and an unwell husband — completely on our own. “I’m sharing this because customer care matters — especially when people are sick, especially when children are involved.

"I truly hope TAP reconsiders how they train staff to respond in these situations.

"A little care would’ve gone a long way.”

TAP Air Portugal has responded to Bianca’s Instagram post in the comments and said: “We are truly sorry to hear about your experience and the distress it caused you and your family.

“The well-being of our passengers, especially when children are involved, is very important to us."

The airline has asked the family, who were due to fly back to England last night (Wednesday September 3), to contact them directly so they can find out more about the issue, adding: "We hope your family is feeling better.”