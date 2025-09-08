Sight loss charity opens new headquarters in Warwick

A Warwickshire charity that helps people with sight loss has opened a new headquarters in Warwick.

Warwickshire Vision Support opened a new site in Market Place on Thursday September 4.

The site will act as both a new headquarters for the charity as well as a new ‘Vision Support Centre’.

Keith Eales, chief executive officer at Warwickshire Vision Support, said: "The charity was founded in 1911 and has had several headquarters over the years.

The new Warwick site for Warwickshire Vision Support. Photo supplied

"Thanks to a generous legacy donation, we were able to purchase the Market Place property and move from rented accommodation on an industrial estate (which was inaccessible to the people we support) into a prominent town centre location in Warwick.

“Because of the rural nature of Warwickshire, much of our work is outreach-based. We hire venues across the county for our support centres, so we can be local and accessible to the communities we support.”

Speaking about the opening of the new site, Keith said: “We are delighted to announce the opening of a Vision Support Centre in the centre of Warwick, the newest addition to our network of support centres across the county for blind and partially sighted people.

“The building has recently undergone a full refurbishment, transforming it into a modern, accessible, and flexible space.

Inside one of the rooms at new Warwick site for Warwickshire Vision Support. Photo supplied

"In addition to the Vision Support Centre, the venue will host training sessions, workshops, and community events, all designed to provide a welcoming environment where people with sight loss can build skills, share experiences, and connect with others.

“Our mission is simple: to support people living with sight loss to remain safe, confident, and independent.

“When the centre is not being used for our own activities, we also welcome enquiries from local community groups who may wish to use the facilities.

“The Warwick Vision Support Centre will serve as an important new hub for people with sight loss, strengthening the network of support already available across Warwickshire.”

The office is open Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm and can be contacted on: 01926 411331 or by emailing: [email protected]

The Vision Support Centre will be open on the first Thursday each month from 1.30pm to 3pm. A £2 is a donation is requested to help provide refreshments at the support centres.