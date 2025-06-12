Signs of change: Plans submitted for new signage above Warwick's exiting WHSmith as the business changes hands

By Kirstie Smith
Published 12th Jun 2025, 14:17 BST

Plans for new signs have been submitted for Warwick’s WHSmith store ahead of its departure from the town.

An application has been submitted to Warwick District Council, for signs with the TGJones logo, which would be placed on the Market Street shop site.

Earlier this year, it was announced that WHSmith decided to focus on the travel part of its empire and sell its high street stores to Hobbycraft owner Modella Capital in a deal valuing it at £76m.

Under the deal, the stores are set to be rebranded as TGJones.

Warwick’s WH Smith store in Market Street. Photo by Google Streetviewplaceholder image
Warwick’s WH Smith store in Market Street. Photo by Google Streetview

The WHSmith shops in Leamington and Kenilworth were also impacted by the announcement.

It is not yet known when the changes to the shop will take place.

So far, no plans have been submitted for the WHSmith sites on the Parade in Leamington or in Talisman Square in Kenilworth.

To view the plans go to Warwick District Council’s planning portal and search: W/25/0756

