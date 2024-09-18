Sikh community to hold religious precession through streets of Leamington next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Sikh community will hold a religious precession through the streets of Leamington next month.

A Nagar Kirtan is a traditional Sikh custom involving the processional singing of holy hymns throughout the community.

The event will celebrate the birth anniversary of the founder of the Sikh religion Guru Nanak Dev Ji and the anniversary marking the passing of the Guruship to Guru Granth Sahib Ji.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Nagar Kirtan is led by five saffron robed Sikhs called Panj Pyare or beloved ones dressed in traditional attire who are followed by the Guru Granth Sahib (The central holy religious scripture of Sikhism, regarded by Sikhs as the final, sovereign, and eternal Guru) which is placed on the float with others playing drums, other musical instruments and singing hymns, followed by the congregation on foot.

The procession will take place on Sunday October 6 and start at the Gurdwara Sahib in Leamington at 11am and return to the same location by around 3pm.