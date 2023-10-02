Sikhs in Leamington are providing hot meals to those in need every Monday

The Outreach Langar charity project has been running for about seven weeks and provides hot food for free outside All Saints Parish church in Leamington town centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sikhs in Leamington have set up a charity project to give free meals to those in need.

The Outreach Langar charity project has been running for about seven weeks and provides hot food for free outside All Saints Parish church in Leamington town centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from WarwickshireWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fundraising event to support the charity will be held at the Sokh Cultural & Sports Community Centre in Queensway on Saturday October 14 from 3pm to 7pm.

The Outreach Langar team providing free hot meals outside All Saints' Parish church in Leamington. Picture supplied.

The event will include an afternoon of traditional Punjabi entertainment, food and support for local businesses, which will be showcasing their services and products.

Tickets for the event cost £12 and can be book via Eventbrite