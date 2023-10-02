Sikhs in Leamington are providing hot meals to those in need every Monday
Sikhs in Leamington have set up a charity project to give free meals to those in need.
The Outreach Langar charity project has been running for about seven weeks and provides hot food for free outside All Saints Parish church in Leamington town centre on Mondays from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.
A fundraising event to support the charity will be held at the Sokh Cultural & Sports Community Centre in Queensway on Saturday October 14 from 3pm to 7pm.
The event will include an afternoon of traditional Punjabi entertainment, food and support for local businesses, which will be showcasing their services and products.
Tickets for the event cost £12 and can be book via Eventbrite
For more information visit https://outreachlangar.com/ or email [email protected]