Singing group at Leamington church will help people living with dementia and their carers

Arts Uplift.

Singing sessions aimed at helping people with memory issues including those living with dementia and their carers and loved ones is being held at a Leamington church.

Arts Uplift’s Love Music programme will be held at Dale St Methodist church over the next couple of months.

The first session will take place at the church on Friday (March 4).

Jenny Davis, director of Arts Uplift, said: “I am so delighted to be able to offer some singing workshops again at Dale St Church.

"It is so beneficial for people with memory issues but also for the people that care for them also.

"I see people leave the session with smiles on their faces which is so rewarding.”

Research shows that singing is fantastic for your well-being and brain health.

The sessions also offer a way to meet new people and socialise in a safe way.

Covid-19 safety procedures will be in place to encourage people to come out.

Arts Uplift specialises in arts and health and heritage and works with a wide range of the community from children and young people to older people from across Worcestershire, Coventry and Warwickshire.

It also uses a wide range of exciting arts in its projects from storytelling to dance to music and more.

It aims to use inspirational arts to enhance the physical and mental well-being of its participants and also teaches people about their local heritage as well as preserving it.

Each of the signing sessions are £8 for a place per couple.