Sir Trevor McDonald helps launch new development at retirement village between Warwick and Leamington

Left to right: James Cobb, director of Inspired Villages, Sir Trevor McDonald OBE and Cllr Parminder Birdi. Photo supplied

Austin Heath, a later living community in Heathcote run by Inspired Villages, hosted the event on June 10.

Sir Trevor was joined by Cllr Parminder Birdi, who was deputy mayor at the time – now the Mayor of Warwick - to cut the ribbon to officially launch the new phase.

Sir Trevor also took part in a Q&A covering his news presenting career, knighthood, as well as tips on how he stays feeling young and how to make the most of retirement.

The summer celebration also featured live music, stalls, craft and flower arranging demos, a vintage Austin Healey car and a barbeque. Photo supplied

The event, which was also attended by locals from the nearby towns as well as village residents, featured live music, stalls, craft and flower arranging demos, a vintage Austin Healey car and a barbeque showcasing the food on offer at the village.

The new development will lead to more apartments at the Austin Heath.

Alison Harrison, village manager at Austin Heath, said: “It was great to welcome Sir Trevor to Austin Heath for our summer celebration to mark the opening of our newest phase, with a successful day full of music, laughter, glorious food and fun.”