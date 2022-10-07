Sister of missing Leamington man runs London Marathon in support of charity which helps vulnerable people and their families

Satvir Sembhi from Leamington had thoughts of one particular loved one in mind to inspire her when she ran the London Marathon last Sunday (October 2).

Her brother Tony (Sanjiv Singh Kundi) was reported missing after he travelled from to Paris from Leamington in October 2013 – nine years ago.

As a pledge to mark Tony’s 50th birthday last year, Satvir decided to take on the 26-mile marathon challenge in support of Missing People – a charity which offers a lifeline for the 180,000 people who run away and go missing each year and also provides support for their family and friends.

Satvir Sembhi with her medal for finishing the London Marathon 2022. Picture supplied.

She was helped in her efforts to build her fitness for the run by Leamington gym Physical Formula.

And she set herself a target to complete during the run-up to the event of covering the distance of a half-marathon each month.

Satvir said: “Missing People have been an amazing pillar of strength for me and my family to help with our feelings and emotions related to my missing brother.

"They do an amazing job to help aid and support missing peoples families as well as try and locate them.

Satvir Sembhi crosses the finish line for the London Marathon 2022. Picture supplied.

"They cant do all this without public funds and support.

"This charity has lost out on a lot of funds due to the effect of the pandemic and cancellation of fundraising events.

"This is why more than ever they need us to help fund the support to find the missing.”

Satvir Sembhi running the London Marathon with Dave Warne, the fundraising event coordinator for MIssing People. Picture supplied.

Two years after Tony went missing, Warwickshire Police renewed their appeal for information on his whereabouts.

Satvir said: “He went on a week-long break to Paris and just never returned.

"Despite continuous searches and appeals with the help of the police, Missing People, Missing Abroad, Locate and the Home Office, we still have not been able to find/locate or connect with him.

“The not knowing is the hardest part, we don't know whether he's OK, safe, been harmed or, worse still, alive or not.

Satvir's brother Sanjiv 'Tony' Kundi was reported missing on October 15 2013. Picture supplied.

“We have no closure.”

Satvir’s fundraising page can be found by visiting https://bit.ly/3CiHw67