Sisters clock up 70 years between them at Leamington hotel

Sisters Mandy Matharu and Jackie Moore are celebrating a combined 70 years of working at The Mallory Court Hotel in Leamington.

George Michael was number one in the charts when Jackie Moore first joined Mallory Court Hotel and Spa as a 24-year-old in 1986, with sister Mandy Matharu arriving two years later.

Both initially joined in the kitchen on a temporary basis, but loved it so much they never left.

They now both lead the housekeeping team for the 43-bed manor house hotel.

Jackie, 60, from Bishop’s Tachbrook, said: “When I first came to Mallory Court it was small with just ten beds, so we have seen an awful lot of change.

“Over the years I have seen it triple in size, but so has the amount of cleaning.

“People ask us why we have stayed so long, it’s because we have loved it, we have had fun, and it’s a big family.

“I absolutely love the place. It’s been my second home for 36 years and I cannot imagine never being at Mallory.”

The pair have worked across most roles at Mallory Court.

Both began as kitchen porters, with Jackie then working as a cleaner and personal cleaner for the hotel owners before joining the housekeeping team; while Mandy previously worked in the laundry.

They form a team of nine housekeepers at the hotel with daily tasks including servicing the rooms; washing laundry and linen for the spa, hotel, and in-house; and stock taking and ordering.

Jackie added: “It is challenging to keep a hotel in good shape but we enjoy it and have always been there for each other.”

Work is very much a family affair for the sisters, with Jackie’s children Rachael and Carl working at the hotel as a junior housekeeper and linen porter and Mandy’s children Chloe and Connor also working at Mallory in the spa and restaurant respectively.

Offering tips they have picked up from their housekeeping roles over the years, they say three key ingredients are needed for a tidy house and home.

“Scrub, polish and shine”, said Mandy.

The 56-year-old, from Whitnash, added: “Just keep cleaning and you look up and down wherever you go as there’s always something to clean.”

Nick Hanson, general manager of the hotel in Harbury Lane, said: “I’d like to congratulate Jackie and Mandy.

“They have both have put so much into the job here and we are all so thankful for them.