Six days of lane closures on main road in Kenilworth due to HS2 works next week

A lane of a main road in Kenilworth will be closed at times over a six-day period next week due to HS2 works.

HS2 has announced that its contractor Balfour Beatty and Vinci (BBV) will be carrying out surveys in the existing road and drainage systems on a section of the A429 Kenilworth Road - this means a lane closure controlled by temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday January 17 to January Saturday 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and between 9.30am and 1.30pm on the Saturday.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Our workforce may be onsite one hour before and one hour after these times to set up and secure our equipment,” said HS2.

HS2.