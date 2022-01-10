Six days of lane closures on main road in Kenilworth due to HS2 works next week

A lane of part of the A429 Kenilworth Road will be closed between January 17 and 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday and 9.30am and 1.30pm on Saturday

By Oliver Williams
Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:07 pm
Updated Monday, 10th January 2022, 1:08 pm

A lane of a main road in Kenilworth will be closed at times over a six-day period next week due to HS2 works.

HS2 has announced that its contractor Balfour Beatty and Vinci (BBV) will be carrying out surveys in the existing road and drainage systems on a section of the A429 Kenilworth Road - this means a lane closure controlled by temporary traffic lights will be in place from Monday January 17 to January Saturday 22 between 9.30am and 3.30pm Monday to Friday and between 9.30am and 1.30pm on the Saturday.

"Our workforce may be onsite one hour before and one hour after these times to set up and secure our equipment,” said HS2.

They added: "To complete this work safely we need to install a lane closure controlled by temporary traffic lights."

