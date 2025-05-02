Six restaurants and takeaways in Leamington and Warwick named in Deliveroo awards

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back for 2025, celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country.

From local independent burger joints to Thai food and all the dishes and flavours in between, this year sees six businesses in Warwickshire shortlisted for accolades in the North England and Midlands region.

Voting is open until May 9 at 11.59pm and those who participate are automatically entered into a prize draw.

For more information about the awards or to vote go to: https://deliveroorestaurantawards.com/

Here’s the shortlisted restaurants from Warwickshire in with a chance of award victory this May.

1 . Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 Libertine Burger, which has sites in Leamington, Rugby and Stratford has been nominated in the Best Burger and American category. Photo shows Libertine Burger in Warwick Street in Leamington (left) and Libertine Burger in Chapel Street in Rugby (right). Photo: Google

2 . Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 Yardbirds, which is in Warwick Street in Leamington, has been nominated in the Best Chicken category. Photo: Yardbirds

3 . Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 The Magic Wingdom, which is in Dormer Place in Leamington, has been nominated in the Best Chicken category. Photo: The Magic Wingdom

4 . Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2025 The Chip Shed, which has sites in Warwick and Stratford, has been nominated in the Best Fish and Chips category. Photo: Google