Six schools enter Kenilworth in Bloom competition despite drought

Despite the recent near drought weather conditions, six schools were able to enter the Schools Gardening Competition as part of Kenilworth in Bloom.

They were Burton Green Primary School, Priors Field Primary School, St Augustines Primary School, Crackley Hall School, Thorns Infant School and St. Johns Primary School.

The judges were impressed by what the children managed to achieve under difficult conditions.

Kenilworth in Bloom have congratulated the pupils the teaching staff at the schools for their support.

The prize winners will be announced later in the year.