Six Warwickshire restaurants and takeaways - including one in Rugby - shortlisted for Deliveroo awards

The Deliveroo Restaurant Awards are back for 2025, celebrating the best and most loved local restaurants up and down the country.
From local independent burger joints to Thai food and all the dishes and flavours in between, this year sees six businesses in Warwickshire shortlisted for accolades in the North England and Midlands region.
More locally, Libertine Burger, which has a sites Rugby, has been nominated in the Best Burger and American category.
Voting is open until May 9 at 11.59pm and those who participate are automatically entered into a prize draw.
For more information about the awards or to vote go to: https://deliveroorestaurantawards.com/
Here’s the shortlisted restaurants from Warwickshire in with a chance of award victory this May.