Six-year-old Anna from Warwick helps inspire £2,000 in donations to a night shelter in Leamington

A six-year-old girl from Warwick has helped inspire £2,000 in donations for a night shelter in Leamington.

Anna Steele-Gardner decided she wanted to help the LWS Night Shelter after a leaflet about homelessness was sent to her home.

Catherine Steele, Anna's mum, said: "A few months back, we had a charity leaflet through the door about homelessness.

"When Anna asked about it and I explained she went very quiet then went to her money box and gathered her coins to make a donation.

"It was something like 85p. She also wrote a letter to 'people without a house'."

To help support Anna, her parents recorded a song with Anna's father's band The Midnight Marmalades, which has been going for around three years.

Four members of the band went to school together in Stratford and played in bands - and after moving back to the area they have started making music together again.

Anna Steele-Gardner with her letter to people without a home. Photo supplied

Catherine said: "We wanted to support her giving, so instead of sending Christmas cards my husband and I recorded a song with his band, which we started sharing on Christmas Eve and we've been absolutely staggered to raise £2,000 (+Gift Aid) on the Just Giving page for LWS Night Shelter.

"We thought we might make £100 or £200 maximum.

"I think it's all down to Anna that people have been so generous and it's so touching that her small act of kindness has generated so much more."

When asked how Anna feels to have inspired her parents and other people to donate she said that she's really happy, proud and overwhelmed.

The Midnight Marmalades. Front row left to right: Nathan Walker (percussion), Catherine Steele (vocals), Thomas Rambauld (piano). Second row left to right: Martin Lewis (bass), Esther Rambauld (vocals), Georgina Jolly (vocals). Back row left to right: Bruno Gardner (rhythm guitar), Tim Walker (lead guitar). Photo supplied

Catherine added: "When I told her on Christmas morning that we'd already raised £400 she was absolutely beaming.

"She finds it hard to compute just how much has been donated. And money is still rolling in."

"We're so thankful to everyone who has donated from those who gave £5 to the person who blew us away with an anonymous donation of £1,000.

"As Anna showed with her initial donation, no amount is too small.

"And I think it's great to see how a small and instinctive act of kindness by a child can trigger such generosity from others.

"I hope it will inspire people to know that, as Greta Thunberg said: 'no one is too small to make a difference'".

A spokesperson from the LWS Night Shelter said: "Everyone at LWS Night Shelter is overwhelmed by Anna's incredible act of kindness, and by the amazing amount raised by her and her family.

"We would like to say a big thank you to Anna, and everyone who donated. It's always especially lovely when children and young people want to get involved with the work we do.

"This money will make a huge difference to us, and enable us to continue to support some of the most vulnerable people in our community.

"LWS Night Shelter is based at St John's Church Hall, Tachbrook Street, and is open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening.

"For more information about the services we provide, as well as details about how to volunteer with us, or how to donate to us, please see our website at: https://www.lwsnightshelter.org/ "