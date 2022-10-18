Sixth form pupils from Warwick join Rotarians for their annual lunch event

The Rotary Club of Warwick welcomed pupils from secondary schools in the town to its annual scholar’s lunch last week.

Two final year students from each of Warwick, Aylesford and Myton sixth forms, together with their teachers, joined the Rotarians for lunch.

Rotarian Alan Bailey welcomed the students and said how much the club enjoys meeting them.

He told them about the origins of Rotary, which offers a readymade network in every town and city, and Rotary’s global campaign to eradicate polio; Shelterboxes sent to disaster areas, and the club’s provision of toilets for a school in Bo in Sierra Leone.

Laurie then talked about the club’s work locally – the Youth Speaking competition, Midsummer Concert, support to the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, and help for a disabled child to study, as well as Pancake Races and dictionaries for younger children.

Members of the Rotary Club then highlighted local charities offering support to help them access to training and grants.

Recently the club provided travel scholarships to two students for their gap years – one is teaching in Africa and another obtaining experience prior to her studies.

The pupild then introducing themselves and talked about their aspirations.