Skechers opens new branch in Leamington town centre
International footwear company and brand Skechers has opened a new store in Leamington town centre.
The new branch opened recently at the unit in the Upper Mall of the Royal Priors shopping centre which was previously occupied by Positive Outlook, which was a clothing brand which specialised in ‘ethical clothing’..
It sells all the latest Skechers designs, which includes shoes and trainers.
The branch is open between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.