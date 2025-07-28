Skechers opens new branch in Leamington town centre

The new branch of Skechers open at the Royal Priors in Leamington town centre.

International footwear company and brand Skechers has opened a new store in Leamington town centre.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new branch opened recently at the unit in the Upper Mall of the Royal Priors shopping centre which was previously occupied by Positive Outlook, which was a clothing brand which specialised in ‘ethical clothing’..

It sells all the latest Skechers designs, which includes shoes and trainers.

The branch is open between 9am and 6pm from Monday to Saturday and from 10.30am to 4.30pm on Sundays.