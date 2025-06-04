Skechers shoe shop set to open in Leamington
Shoe brand Skechers looks set to open a new shop in Leamington
Signs for the retailer have been spotted on a unit in the upper floor of the Royal Priors Shopping Centre.
The unit was previously occupied by Positive Outlook, which was a clothing brand which specialised in ‘ethical clothing’.
No opening date has been given yet for the new shoe shop but the signage currently says it is ‘opening soon’.
We have contacted Skechers for more information on the opening date.