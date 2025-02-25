Small access road in Warwick set to remain closed for months due to railway station work

The road closure is due to be in place until summer. Photo by Geoff Ousbey

A minor access road in Warwick is set to remain closed for months while works take place at the town’s railway station to make it more accessible.

The single track road running behind Warwick railway station near Lakin Road was shut in September last year and expected to reopen this month. But new signage says the road is now expected to remain shut until August 16.

Work has been ongoing at the station to install lifts to make it more accessible.

However, work came to a halt in 2023 when remains of Victorian buildings were discovered.

The small access road that will be closed (with the old sign in the picture).

Network Rail then updated its plans last year as the unexpected walls lie where the lifts were due to go, and the substructure can’t be disturbed as it is integral to the existing building and platform.

The lift shaft on platform 1 is now set to be outside the building and a new set of stairs will also be built in the car park.

Despite previous delays, Network Rail says it is still on track to finish the scheme later this year.

Speaking about the road closure, a Network Rail spokesperson said: “Work to install two new lifts at Warwick station as part of the Government’s Access for All scheme is progressing well.

“It has been necessary to close Lakin Road to enable us access to complete critical preparation work for the lift installation on platform 2.

"Preparation work has been completed and attention now turns to the next phase of the project which involves the excavation of the lift pit.

"The road closure will need to remain in place until mid-August so that we can continue this complicated engineering work.

“We are still on track to complete the scheme later this year and we’re looking forward to providing passengers with reduced mobility, families with prams and those carrying heavy luggage much easier access to platforms 1 and 2.

“We will be arranging a station drop-in event soon to update on progress and provide details on the next steps of the work, and I would urge local residents and passengers to come along and hear more.

"Details will be advertised soon and we thank you for your patience during this project.”