Smirking offenders who went on crime spree in Rugby are now behind bars

Terry Hannifin and Sean Ryan committed a total of nine offences

A Warwickshire Police detective says he hopes a prison sentence will ‘wipe the smiles off the faces' of two offenders following a crime spree in Rugby.

Terry Hannifin and Sean Ryan are both behind bars having been convicted of a combined total of nine offences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hannifin, 33, of Houston Road, Rugby appeared at Warwick Crown Court on Friday (27 January) after pleading guilty to two counts of burglary, and one count each of theft of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, driving without insurance, theft and theft of a pedal cycle.

Sean Ryan

His accomplice Ryan, 31, of Skiddaw, pleaded guilty to burglary and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

The pair were arrested after officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress in Charles Street, Rugby on 15 November. Officers were on the scene within minutes and detained them nearby. A pair on nun chucks was seized from Ryan.

Hannifin also admitted to theft of a pushbike from Junction One Retail Park, burglary and theft of a car at a showroom in Rugby, theft of a wheel in Church Street, Rugby

Hannifin and Ryan were both jailed for 33 months.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Terry Hannifin.

Detective Constable Matt Rankins from Rugby Proactive CID said: “Hannifin is a prolific offender and his actions in November led to a huge amount of alarm and distress in the community.

“A prison sentence will hopefully wipe the smiles of both their faces.