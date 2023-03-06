Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Snow and ice warning - Met office issues warning for Warwickshire

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning for the central region, including Warwickshire, overnight tonight and tomorrow.

By Roseanne Edwards
4 minutes ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 12:15pm

The Yellow Warning predicts that ice and some snow could lead to difficult travel conditions in places.

The Met office said: “Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services.”

The weather office warned that people could slip and fall on untreated icy pavements, cycle paths and roads, leading to injuries.

Most Popular
The Met Office forecast for 7pm this evening
The Met Office forecast for 7pm this evening
The Met Office forecast for 7pm this evening

“Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous,” said a spokesman who issued the following simple steps to prepare before journeys.

Plan your route; check for delays and road closures; leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; check wipers, tyres and screenwash; pack essentials in your car and take a fully charged mobile phone with an in-car charger or battery pack.

Driving safely in snow – it is safer not to drive in heavy snow and icy conditions but if you absolutely must drive, keep yourself and others safe by:

Using dipped headlights, accelerate gently, use low revs and change to higher gears as quickly as possible; starting in second gear will help with wheel slip and maintain a safe and steady speed.

Ice and snow are a possibility over the coming days - a weather warning has been issued
Ice and snow are a possibility over the coming days - a weather warning has been issued
Ice and snow are a possibility over the coming days - a weather warning has been issued

Keep your distance from other vehicles, keep a constant speed up hills, leave plenty of room between cars and use a low gear to go down hill. Try to avoid braking unless necessary

If you do drive onto an icy surface, steer into skids. Do not take your hands of the wheel or slam on the brakes.

Met OfficeWarwickshire