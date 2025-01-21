Snowdrop event returning to historic Warwick gardens next month
Hill Close Gardens, which is in Bread and Meat Close, will be hosting the event over the weekend of February 1 and 2 from 11am to 4pm on both days.
The site is made up of 16 restored Victorian detached gardens. Each plot featuring a mix of flowers, fruits, vegetables, and summerhouses.
During the event gardens will feature more than 130 varieties of snowdrops.
One popular variety on display will be the ‘Warwickshire Gemini’ snowdrop.
According to the staff at the gardens, the variety known for its distinctive features - usually two flowers per bulb - with green markings.
As well as the displays, various snowdrop varieties will also be available to purchase.
The visitor centre, tearoom, and plant nursery will also be open.
For ticket prices and more information go to: https://hillclosegardens.com/