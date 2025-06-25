So what happened to this year's 'Leamington Peace Festival'?

After a five-year absence, the reincarnation of the Leamington Peace Festival took place this weekend (June 20-21).

And with a weekend of glorious sunshine, you would have thought it would have been a perfect occasion for the town.

But sadly, the newly-formed Leamington and Unity Peace Festival seemed to attract a lot of attention for the wrong reasons, with photos of the Pump Room Gardens looking relatively empty and the usual crowds nowhere to be seen.

The first thing that must be said is that running events is a tough job and anyone who does it, especially as a non-profit organisation, deserves respect.

But it is hard to ignore the fact that things, to be polite, could have gone better.

We had lots of messages, asking 'what went wrong?'. So The Courier and Weekly News contacted the organisers to get their side of the story. They initially wanted to talk – but after a brief email exchange, they were not able to supply any comments before our print deadline.

(We are still happy to publish a reply online if they want to get back to us).

It was noticeably quiet when our representative went down there but we do acknowledge that it was during the daytime on the Friday and things did pick up on the Saturday.

But it is fair to say that we were inundated with people who were not impressed.

One of those was Leamington resident Jeremy Sleath.

"I thought I'd walked into a Banksy creation, like his faux theme park "Dismal-land" installation," he said.

"The "bar", selling only zero alcohol drinks, was so amusingly awful I didn't know whether to laugh or cry!"

Some charities said the high cost for a stall would not allow them to make any money so they declined a pitch.

The other problem was that many people didn't even know it was taking part. The Courier and Weekly News were not informed in advance so we were unable to give it any publicity online or in print.

When, on the day it started, we saw that the event was taking place, we quickly put an article together to help with the publicity.

But despite things picking up as the weekend went on, the usual crowds we all expect for the former Peace Festival never materialised.

Like we said, we have tried to get the side of the organisers - running these events is a thankless task and we want to be fair to them.

We did hear, on our Facebook page, from Wayne Morse from EPS Events, production company brought in for the event from South Wales, who were not involved with the organisation but came to their defence.

"After a few conversations with attendees, it became apparent to us that this event was assumed to be a reincarnation of the old Peace Festival and it clearly wasn’t," said Wayne.

"I’m not going to get into a discussion about the organiser but I will give her credit that she ploughed on to do something for her town and I hope to return to see you all again as we loved meeting you all."

He went on to praise the people of Leamington - and said Warwick District Council is 'one of the best councils to work with' in terms of getting through all the red tape and hurdles needed to put on a community event.

Many others took to social media with the simple message - 'to all those criticising the event, why don't you volunteer to help next year?'.

Let's hope next year's event comes back bigger and better than ever.