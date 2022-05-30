Society celebrates 50th anniversary of Leamington being twinned with town in France

The group from Leamington and their French hosts in front of the Palace at Sceaux. Picture submitted.

Members of the Leamington International Twinning Society have celebrated the 50th anniversary of the town being twinned with Sceaux in France.

A group of society members, including former Leamington Mayor Cllr Susan Rasmussen travelled to the town near Paris recently to meet their French counterparts and enjoy a weekend of celebratory events.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included a guided tour of The Louvre and lunch on the Seine in a Bateau Mouche followed by the unveiling of a plaque in the street named Place de Leamington to commemorate the anniversary.

Philippe Laurent and Susan Rasmussen signed the vows of friendship between the two towns. Picture submitted.

VE Day was celebrated during the visit and a ceremony to mark this was attended by the Mayor of Brühl, the town in Germany which is twinned with both Sceaux and Leamington.

A poem written by Sceaux schoolchildren was read out by them in a different language for each verse - French, German and Ukrainian.

Karen MacQueen, the chair of the Leamington International Twinning Society, said: “ This was a poignant reminder that the need for friendship and understanding between communities remains as strong now as it did 50 years ago.”

"Next year is the 50th anniversary of the twinning between Leamington and Brühl so we are looking forward to celebrating that milestone with a visit to Germany.

Philippe Laurent and Susan Rasmussen signing the vows of friendship between the two towns. Picture submitted.

"The Society provides a unique way of experiencing another country through visits to host families and receiving guests in your own home.”

For more information about the twinning society visit leamtwinning.uk

Read more: From being homeless to wearing a chain of office: the fascinating story of new Leamington Mayor Nick Wilkins