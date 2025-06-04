Solar panels installed on Warwick district's recycling lorries 'to reduce carbon emissions'

Pictured (left to right): Terry Moosab (Biffa), Adam Buckley-Mayes (TRAILAR), with officers from Warwick District Council and Cllr Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood.

Solar mats have recently been installed on Warwick District Council’s 20 refuse and recycling vehicles, in a move which could reduce carbon emissions by around 1.3 tonnes per vehicle, per year.

The mats have been installed as part of the council’s ‘low cost, low carbon’ strategic priority, which is committed to reducing energy consumption in the district.

Installed by transport solar technology company TRAILAR, the mats work by powering the electrical components in the vehicle, such as the air conditioning and radio, reducing the demand on the alternator and therefore reducing the diesel consumption by approximately 515 litres annually for each lorry.

Councillor Will Roberts, Portfolio Holder for Neighbourhood, said: “I’m delighted to see the installation of these solar mats on our refuse and recycling vehicles, which are already demonstrating their value.

"I’m pleased that Biffa and TRAILAR were able to complete the installation in time for the summer months and with no disruption to collections.

“The Council is committed to further reducing the carbon emissions from our waste collection fleet.

"These solar mats will provide a useful solution while we see out the lifespan of the existing fleet of diesel vehicles, after which time we

will look to replace the diesel vehicles with low or zero emission alternatives.”

Solar mats on one of WDC's refuse and recycling vehicles.

The project, funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, has already seen notable results on warm, sunny, days this Spring.

TRAILAR’s ‘telematics’ data gathering system showed 162kg of carbon emissions saved in just one day in late April.

For more information about the technology visit https://www.trailar.co.uk/