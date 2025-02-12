Some affordable things to do in Warwick this February half term

Warwick Town Council is keen to highlight the town and what it can offer over the half term break. Photo supplied

With half-term on the horizon, parents are looking for affordable days out and activities. As one of the most historic towns in the UK, Warwick is packed with activities and events for families.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwick is well-known for its castle, which at more than 1,000 years old is the best preserved fortress in England and a great spot for a family day out - but there are plenty of other things for families to do in the town.

Warwick Town Council is keen to highlight the town and what it can offer over the half term break.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Nicholas Park in Warwick. Photo supplied

Here are just some of the affordable things to do in Warwick this half term

Tour the town on one of Warwick’s free trails

Warwick is a town steeped in history and there are two family-friendly trails:

The Town Break Trail – a 48-hour trail including its historic buildings and quirky cultural hotspots

– a 48-hour trail including its historic buildings and quirky cultural hotspots The Guy of Warwick trail – brings the town’s own Game of Thrones-style legend to life. Dubbed ‘England’s Forgotten Hero’, the story of Guy of Warwick dates back to the 10th Century and is full of drama, romance and tragedy. The trail, produced by the town’s Guy of Warwick Society, leads visitors around the town, encouraging them to solve puzzles and find clues, with the free augmented reality app allowing people to hear the hero himself explain his life and adventures.

Both trails are available online as well as in paper format from Warwick Visitor Centre. For more information go to: https://www.visitwarwick.co.uk/

Family-friendly activities at the Market Hall Museum

The Market Hall Museum’s exhibits include The Museum Bear, an observation beehive and Roman silver coin hoards and an augmented reality exhibit.

The museum is hosting a free STEM day on February 18 from 10am to 2pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors can race their friends with the Scalextric track, make a marble run and build a museum object from Lego. There is no need to book but donations are welcome.

The museum is also hosting a super circuits workshop.

Visitors can use electric ink to paint a light-up circuit and design their own circuit to take home. There will also be interactive touch boards and visitors can see if they can make a piano from a banana.

All children must be accompanied by an adult. It is recommended for ages seven and over, younger children are welcome but will need to be individually accompanied by an adult.

The workshop costs £5 plus a booking fee per child. To book go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

St Nicholas Park

St Nicholas Park offers children’s play areas, a fun park, adventure mini golf, and a skate park. It is a short walk from the town centre.

For more information go to: https://www.stnicholaspark.co.uk/

St Mary’s Church

Warwick’s iconic St Mary Church tower provides views of the town and the surrounding countryside and there is also an augmented reality experience that brings the history of the tower and the church to life using state-of-the-art technology.

For more information go to: http://www.stmaryswarwick.org.uk/

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Free workshops and activities

Create on Smith Street is running t-shirt painting and felt-making workshops on February 18 and 20.

Timings are 10.30am to 1pm and cost £25 for a parent and child, and £5 for an extra sibling.

For more information go to: www.ursulawestwood.com